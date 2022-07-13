STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC asks Centre to consider passing guidelines on 'preliminary assessment' of children in conflict with law

The top court said the report of the preliminary assessment decides the germane question of transferring the case of a child between 16 to 18 years of age to the children's court.

Published: 13th July 2022 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said children in conflict with law should be treated differently than adults, and asked the Centre and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights to consider passing appropriate guidelines on 'preliminary assessment' to ascertain whether such kids should be tried as adults or not for the alleged crime.

A bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Vikram Nath said the child should be tested on different parameters and given an opportunity of being brought into the mainstream if, during his juvenility, he has acted in conflict with law.

The top court said the report of the preliminary assessment decides the germane question of transferring the case of a child between 16 to 18 years of age to the children's court.

The apex court said the task of preliminary assessment under section 15 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 is a delicate task with requirement of expertise and has its own implications as regards trial of the case.

"In this view of the matter, it appears expedient that appropriate and specific guidelines are put in place.

Without much elaboration, we leave it open for the Central Government and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights to consider issuing guidelines or directions in this regard which may assist and facilitate the Board in making the preliminary assessment under section 15 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015," the bench said.

Nearly five years after the murder of a child at a Gurugram private school, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said the juvenile accused in the 2017 case should be examined afresh to decide whether he be prosecuted as an adult or not for the alleged crime, saying "the fate of the child in conflict with law should not be taken without conducting a meticulous psychological evaluation".

The top court agreed with the findings of the Punjab and Haryana High Court that further assessment of the accused ought to have been carried out once the psychologist had recommended so and had also suggested the name of the institute.

It dismissed the appeals filed by the father of the deceased child challenging the October 11, 2018 order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court National Commission for Protection of Child Rights Juvenile Justice Act
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp