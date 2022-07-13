STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC awards Rs 7.5 lakh compensation to rape convict kept in prison beyond sentence period

The court noted that the petitioner is a youth and suffered long and illegal deprivation of fundamental rights besides the mental agony and pain on account of such extra, illegal detention.

Published: 13th July 2022 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has directed Chhattisgarh government to pay Rs 7.5 lakh compensation to a rape convict who was kept in prison beyond the period of sentence awarded to him.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar noted that the petitioner is a youth and suffered long and illegal deprivation of fundamental rights besides the mental agony and pain on account of such extra, illegal detention.

"Without making any observation as to his civil remedy, we think it is only just and proper to pass an order granting compensation to the tune of Rs 7.5 lakh to be paid by the State holding that it is vicariously liable for the act/omission committed by its officers in the course of employment."

"We also make it clear that while holding the State vicariously liable as above, the State must have recourse against the erred officer(s)," the bench said.

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by a man challenging the judgment of the Chhattisgarh High Court which confirmed his conviction under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code but the sentence was reduced from 12 years to seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

While examining the case, the top court noted that the man was kept in jail beyond the period of sentence of imprisonment and was in prison for a total of 10 years 3 months and 16 days.

The bench said there was absolutely no "justifiable reason", for the lapse in taking appropriate action to comply with the judgment of the high court and to release the appellant on expiry of the legally permissible period of sentence.

"There is absolutely no case for the respondent that the appellant herein was not entitled to remission. In the light of the Certificate of Custody issued by the Superintendent of Central Jail, Ambikapur, as also in the light of the provisions in the Prison Rules, referred hereinbefore, applicable in the State of Chhattisgarh the entitlement of the appellant for remission is indisputable and in fact, it is not at all disputed by the respondent," the bench said.

The top court said it was not oblivious of the fact that the appellant herein was held guilty in a grave offence.

"But then, when a competent court, upon conviction, sentenced an accused and in appeal, the sentence was modified upon confirmation of the conviction and then the appellate judgment had become final, the convict can be detained only up to the period to which he can be legally detained on the basis of the said appellate judgment. When such a convict is detained beyond the actual release date it would be imprisonment or detention sans sanction of law and would thus, violate not only Article 19(d) but also Article 21 of the Constitution of India. This is what was suffered by the appellant for a very long period," it said.

"Considering the fact that the appellant is a youth, the long and illegal imprisonment beyond the period of sentence, taking into account the long and illegal deprivation of the right to move freely and thereby, the violation of right under Article 19 (d) of the Constitution of India, the violation of right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution of India and the mental agony and pain caused due to such extra, illegal detention, we are of the view that the appellant is entitled to be compensated in terms of money," the bench said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Rape Convict
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp