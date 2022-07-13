STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uddhav’s Sena to support NDA’s Presidential nominee Murmu

Published: 13th July 2022 12:13 PM

Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Droupadi Murmu (R) (Photos | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced his party’s support to NDA’s Presidential candidate, Droupadi Murmu. The decision, Uddhav said, was made because many tribal community leaders belonging to the Shiv Sena met him and requested that the party support Murmu. He denied that there was any pressure by his Lok Sabha MPs to extend support to any particular candidate.

“We have taken this decision of supporting Droupadi Murmu keeping the larger interest of the country in mind. Earlier also, we supported UPA candidate Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee,” Uddhav said, adding, “Our MPs had asked me to take the final call over supporting any candidate in the President ofIndia elections.” Earlier, Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale and Rajendra Gavit had written to Uddhav to support Murmu. Uddhav stated that he would be happy if a woman from a tribal community gets the topmost post of the country.

Shiv Sena had earlier called a meeting of its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs to discuss the issue. While most MPs were in favour of supporting Murmu, a few, including Sanjay Raut, were against it. Raut said the Shiv Sena has taken many such decisions that are beyond the party’s line of thinking.

Questioning the Sena’s decision, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said this is ideological fight, and not a question of any caste or community. He added that the parties which are fighting to save the Constitution and democracy are supporting the Opposition’s candidate, Yashwant Sinha. “Why does Shiv Sena support Droupadi Murmu? The question will have to be answered by Sena leadership only,” Thorat said.

“In Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government was weakened and toppled by using illegal means, and still Sena wants to support the NDA candidate in the President of India elections. It is beyond our comprehension. Shiv Sena is part of Maha Vikas Aghadi. They did not consult us before announcing such a decision,” Thorat added.

In one sense, though, this is not out of character for the Shiv Sena. It has broken ranks with its allies twice in the past, to support Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee, in the Presidential elections.

