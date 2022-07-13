UGC asks universities to fix admission deadline after 12th results

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday asked higher education institutions (HEIs) to select the last date for admission to undergraduate programmes after CBSE Class 12 result 2022 declaration

This, the UGC said, will ensure that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 students get enough time to apply for undergraduate programmes after board exam results.

UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar tweeted: “UGC requests all the higher educational institutions to fix the last date of their undergraduate admission process after declaration of result of Class 12 by CBSE to provide sufficient time to such students for admission in undergraduate courses.”

In a letter addressed to Vice-Chancellors, Principals and Directors, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain has asked them to fix the last date for first-year courses after CBSE Class 12 results so that no student is deprived of admissions.

“It has come to the notice that some universities have started registration in undergraduate courses for the session (2022-2023). In this scenario, the students from CBSE will be deprived of admission in the undergraduate courses if the universities fix the last date before the CBSE result declaration,” Jain said in his letter.

“It is therefore requested that all the higher educational institutions may fix the last date of their undergraduate admission process after declaration of result of class Xii by CBSE to provide sufficient time to such students for admission in undergraduate courses,” he added.

In the letter, the UGC said that the evaluation of term-11 is going on, and the process of result preparation will start. The final result will be declared by combining the weightage based on the terms' performance. The entire process will take about a month to declare the result.

The CBSE will likely declare term 2 and final results of Class 10 and Class 12 students by the last week of July.

