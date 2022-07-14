41 flights from Colombo made technical landings in Kochi last fortnight

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: During the course of a fortnight, 41 flights from Colombo made technical landings in Kochi.

"From June 29th to July 13th as many as 41 flights from Colombo made technical landings (mostly in Kochi). If we take a count of flights that landed since May 27 the number is 94,’’ say sources.

These were basically for refuelling as Sri Lanka is undergoing an immense shortage of fuel. The airlines that came in for refuelling included mostly Sri Lankan Airways, and the remaining were Air Arabia, Air Asia, Fly Dubai, Gulf Air, Oman Air and Jazeera.

"We continue to stand with Sri Lanka in multiple ways. Airports in India like Kochi and Trivandrum allowed technical landings,’’ stated the Indian High Commission in Colombo.

The Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, also lauded the efforts made by India to support Sri Lanka.

"The airports have gone beyond their call of duty by allowing technical landings from Sri Lanka, The gesture will go a long way in furthering our ties with our neighbour,’’ said Scindia. The number of military aircraft from Sri Lanka that may have come for refuelling is not known.

India has reiterated its stand on Sri Lanka and says it will continue to support them.

"India stands with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realise their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values within their constitutional framework,’’ the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had stated earlier.

