Ajmer dargah cleric arrested from Hyderabad over hate speech against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Additional Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan said an FIR was registered against Gohar Chishti on June 25 over the speech he delivered on June 17.

Published: 14th July 2022 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel patrol as security has been beefed up in Ajmer, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, a day after murder of a tailor in Udaipur. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Police on Thursday arrested an Ajmer dargah cleric from Hyderabad for allegedly delivering a provocative speech at the main gate of the shrine last month.

Ajmer Additional Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan said an FIR was registered against Gohar Chishti on June 25 over the speech he delivered on June 17.

Chishti left Rajasthan on June 29 and had been on the run since then, he said.

"He will be brought to Ajmer on transit remand on Friday," Sangwan said.

Gohar Chisti, a "khadim" of the dargah, had delivered the hate speech shortly before a rally of the Muslim community against the BJP's now-suspended leader Nupur Sharma over her remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

After the gruesome murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal on June 28, the Ajmer police swung into action and arrested four people who were present with Gohar.

They allegedly raised controversial slogans.

Videos and audios of the hate speech were circulated on social media.

It was mentioned in the FIR registered by a constable of the Dargah police station that Gohar provoked people, calling for beheading of those who insult the Prophet.

The case was registered under IPC Sections 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than 10 persons), 143 and 149 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

