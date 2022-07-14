STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar: HC quashes conviction of 13 people in 2016 hooch tragedy

The court on Wednesday also quashed the sentences awarded by the trial court at Gopalganj which included death penalty to nine of the accused and life imprisonment for the remaining four.

Published: 14th July 2022 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

PATNA: The Patna High Court has struck down the conviction of all 13 accused in the first major hooch tragedy that struck Bihar after the state went dry six years ago.

A division bench comprising Justice Ashwani Kumar Singh and Justice Harish Kumar on Wednesday also quashed the sentences awarded by the trial court at Gopalganj which included death penalty to nine of the accused and life imprisonment for the remaining four.

In the hooch tragedy that occurred in August, 2016, four months after the Nitish Kumar government banned sale and consumption of liquor in the state, 19 people had died in Khajrubani village of Gopalganj district.

Altogether 14 people had been named as accused out of whom one had died pending trial.

An additional district and sessions court at Gopalganj had, vide orders dated February 26, 2021 and March 5, 2021, convicted all the remaining accused and awarded sentences.

The court allowed the appeals filed by the accused against the lower court order, ordering their acquittal with the observation "on a responsible scrutiny of evidence it can safely be concluded that the prosecution miserably failed to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt".

In the judgement that runs into 89 pages, the court also pointed out shortcomings like "inordinate and unexplained delay" in lodging of an FIR and failure of the prosecution "to bring on record the post mortem of the persons who allegedly died due to consumption of liquor".

The court also noted with dismay that others who had fallen critically ill after the same hooch incident were not presented before the lower court nor the doctors who treated them or the medical reports were examined during trial.

It also expressed displeasure that "no independent witness was examined on behalf of the prosecution" and that "though all witnesses examined on behalf of the prosecution are police personnel, they have contradicted each other".

As a parting note, the court also referred to "a considerable number of judgements of trial court subjecting the accused persons to maximum sentences including death sentences which have ended in clean acquittal on reference and appeal".

"What surprises this court is the weird process of casual reasoning implied by the trial judges in appreciating the evidence. It appears that the judgements of the trial court are more because of personal feelings rather than being based on facts", the court said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Patna High Court Bihar Hooch Tragedy 2016 Bihar Hooch Tragedy
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp