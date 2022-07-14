STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Documents show PFI's plot for making India an Islamic state by 2047

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manavjeet Singh Dhillon said the arrested individuals were providing training to the youth on terror activities.

Published: 14th July 2022 07:32 PM

PFI

Popular Front of India flags. (Representational Photo| PTI)

By IANS

PATNA: Three persons, including a retired police sub-inspector, were arrested after raids in the Phulwari Sharif area here which led to seizure of documents about the PFI's 'Mission 2047' for making India an Islamic state, a police officer said on Thursday.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manavjeet Singh Dhillon said the arrested individuals were providing training to the youth on terror activities.

"During the raid, we have seized the flags of banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), pamphlets, documents of making the India Islamic state till 2047 and other sensitive documents were recovered from the place," Dhillon said.

Patna Police have registered FIR against 26 people and some of them were from Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu.

In Bihar, some of the accused belong to Patna, Darbhanga and other places.

The police officer said that the arrested accused including a retired sub-inspector of Jharkhand named Jalaluddin, former Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) member Athar Parvez and Arman Malik were arrested by Patna Police.

They are facing the charges of providing training to youths on Islamic extremism and terror activities

According to sources, Athar Parvez's brother Manzar Parvez was involved in an incident of bomb explosion in Patna, and he is currently in jail.

"The accused were giving them training of Islamic extremism in the name of martial arts and physical training. We have seized documents from the training centre where proof for working against the unity and integrity of our country are established. We are scanning the bank accounts of the accused to find out the funding aspect," Dhillon said.

"The raids were conducted on the specific inputs for the intelligence bureau of the Delhi unit. Accordingly, a joint team of NIA and ATS conducted the raid and arrested them," Dhillon said.

"The preliminary investigation does not reveal any Pakistan connection. We are investigating the matter. The youth who had taken the training in the past will be arrested soon," the SSP added.

During the raid, the police also recovered a register wherein the names of youth were mentioned.

The arrested accused have revealed that 12 youth were from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and they will be quizzed soon. The police suspect that it is a new terror module that was emerging from Patna.

