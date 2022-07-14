STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flood condition improves in Assam; 2.29 lakh still affected

Assam floods

Villagers wade through a flooded road after heavy rainfall in Hojai district of Assam. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam continued to improve on Thursday although nearly 2.29 lakh people are still reeling under the deluge across four districts, an official bulletin said.

Till Wednesday, over 2.5 lakh people were affected by the calamity in five districts of the state.

According to the bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), altogether 2,28,500 people are hit due to the deluge in Cachar, Chirang, Morigaon and Tamulpur districts.

The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslides stands at 193 in the state.

Cachar is the worst hit district with over 1.34 lakh people suffering, followed by Morigaon (92,850) and Tamulpur (1,050).

At present, 175 villages are under water and 527 hectares of crop areas have been damaged, the ASDMA said.

The authorities are running 61 relief camps and distribution centres in five districts, where 15,705 people, including 2,636 children, have taken shelter.

Massive erosions have been witnessed in Bongaigaon, Majuli, Morigaon, Nalbari and Tinsukia districts.

No river is flowing above the danger marks in Assam as of now, it added.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Dibrugarh, Karimganj, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Morigaon, Tamulpur and Udalguri.

