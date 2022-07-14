STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Gyanvapi mosque complex not Waqf Board property': Hindu side in Varanasi court

A view of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Dham and Gyanvapi Masjid complex, in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

VARANASI: The Hindu side on Thursday argued in a district court here that the Gyanvapi mosque complex is not the property of the Waqf Board and the case over it should be heard in its entirety.

District Government Advocate Rana Sanjeev Singh said the Hindu side asserted that as per the religious belief, once an idol is established at some place, then that place is worshipped too.

The Hindu plaintiff had earlier claimed that a Shivling was found in the "wazookhana" (tank for ablution) of the Gyanvapi mosque during a court-mandated survey in May, a claim rejected by the Muslim side.

Singh said advocates for the Hindu plaintiff said the Muslim side has not presented any evidence stating that the Gyanvapi complex is the property of the Waqf Board.

Since the Gyanvapi complex is not the property of the board, the case deserves to be heard in its entirety, they argued.

The Hindu side will continue with its arguments on Friday.

The Hindu side on Wednesday had asserted that the Places of Worship Act, 1991 does not apply in the case and community members should be allowed to offer prayers there.

Earlier, five women had filed a petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the mosque but the Muslim side had urged the court to dismiss the case.

A lower court later ordered a videography survey of the complex.

The survey work was completed on May 16 and the report was presented in the court on May 19.

The Hindu side had claimed in the court that a Shivling was found during the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex.

On the Supreme Court's order, the matter is now being heard by the district court from May 23.

