STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Illegal hoardings cannot come up without encouragement by political leaders, says HC

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik noted that at least one leader should say that they don't want these hoardings.

Published: 14th July 2022 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

OCTOBER: Bombay High Court begins hearing in case; arguments continue for three days.

Bombay High Court. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday said that without the encouragement of political leaders no one would be putting up hoardings, many of which are illegal.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik noted that at least one leader should say that they don't want these hoardings.

It also asked the authorities to "nip the problem in the bud" by not allowing such hoardings be put up in the first place.

The bench was hearing a bunch of public interest litigations (PILs) on the issue of illegal banners, hoardings and posters put up by the political parties across the state, which according to the pleas defaced public places.

In 2016, the high court had directed the state government and all municipal corporations to ensure that no illegal hoardings are put up in public places and had directed the authorities to submit compliance reports.

On Thursday, additional government pleader Bhupesh Samant told the court that while there is an intent to address the issue, there was lack of manpower to take action. The bench then said that political leaders ought to take up the issue.

"Do you think that without the encouragement of their leaders they would be putting up these hoardings. Let one leader say that they don't want these hoardings," Chief Justice Datta said.

The bench further said that the authorities should nip the problem in the bud. "This is why we are saying nip the problem in the bud. Why do you (authorities) let them (hoardings) come up in the first place?" the court said. The bench placed the matter for further hearing on July 28.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Illegal hoardings Hoardings
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp