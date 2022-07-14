STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

LAC standoff: India-China to hold 16th round of military talks on July 17  

Both India and China currently have around 50,000-60,000 troops along the LAC in the sensitive sector.

Published: 14th July 2022 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

The disengagement along LAC in Ladakh is yet to be fully achieved | FILE

The disengagement along LAC in Ladakh is yet to be fully achieved | FILE

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid increased tensions in the airspace over the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh due to high intense air exercise by the Chinese Air Force, India and the China Corps Commander will hold the 16th round of talks on Sunday to discuss further disengagement in the friction points in the sector.

Sources in the defence establishment said, “The Corps Commanders will be meeting in the Moldo area, on the Chinese side of the LAC.” The Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps Commander Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta will be leading the Indian side and will be meeting China’s South Xinjiang Military District Commander Major General Yang Lin. 

There has been a state of stalemate since the 13th round of the Corps Commander level talks held on October 10, 2021. Things on the ground did not change even after the 15th Round of SHMCL talks on March 11, 2022, at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point on the Indian side.

The talks have resulted in the resolution of the North & South Bank of Pangong Tso (North and South Banks), Galwan (Patrolling Point 14) and Gogra (PP 17A) areas. Each side currently has around 50,000-60,000 troops along the LAC in the sensitive sector.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LAC standoff military talks India-China Xinjiang Ladakh
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp