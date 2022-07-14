LAC standoff: India-China to hold 16th round of military talks on July 17  

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid increased tensions in the airspace over the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh due to high intense air exercise by the Chinese Air Force, India and the China Corps Commander will hold the 16th round of talks on Sunday to discuss further disengagement in the friction points in the sector.

Sources in the defence establishment said, “The Corps Commanders will be meeting in the Moldo area, on the Chinese side of the LAC.” The Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps Commander Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta will be leading the Indian side and will be meeting China’s South Xinjiang Military District Commander Major General Yang Lin.

There has been a state of stalemate since the 13th round of the Corps Commander level talks held on October 10, 2021. Things on the ground did not change even after the 15th Round of SHMCL talks on March 11, 2022, at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point on the Indian side.

The talks have resulted in the resolution of the North & South Bank of Pangong Tso (North and South Banks), Galwan (Patrolling Point 14) and Gogra (PP 17A) areas. Each side currently has around 50,000-60,000 troops along the LAC in the sensitive sector.

