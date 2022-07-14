STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Reduction in VAT on petrol 'meagre', says Ajit Pawar

When Sena-NCP-Congress coalition was in power, those in the opposition wanted a 50 per cent reduction in taxes on fuels, Pawar said.

Published: 14th July 2022 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

Ajit pawar

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar on Thursday poohpoohed the reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel in the state, saying it was too small.

He also asked why Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has not expanded his cabinet yet.

Shinde earlier in the day announced a reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre.

"The reduction is meagre. I don't think it will make any difference to people's monthly budget," said Pawar, a senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader.

When Sena-NCP-Congress coalition was in power, those in the opposition wanted a 50 per cent reduction in taxes on fuels, Pawar said.

"Now they are in the government. Why aren't they doing it? If they slash taxes by 50 per cent, diesel would be cheaper by Rs 11 and petrol by Rs 17 to Rs 18," he said.

He also asked why the Shinde government, which has the support of 165 MLAs, was "scared of forming the cabinet."

At present the cabinet consists of only Shinde and his deputy, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

"During the flood and rainy season, guardian ministers should be there in districts, coordinating relief measures with the district administration," Pawar said.

The Relief & Rehabilitation Department does not have a full-time secretary, he noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Value Added Tax Ajit Pawar Fuel Tax Eknath Shinde
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp