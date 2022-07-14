STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Miffed with Sena, Aghadi allies hint at rethinking ties

Published: 14th July 2022 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

UddhavThackeryPTI

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's decision of extending support to BJP nominee Draupadi Murmu for the Presidential poll has not gone well with his allies— the Congress and NCP. Uddhav had said that they took the decision keeping the "larger interest of the country" in view.

Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said the Sena faction led by Uddhav is part of Maha Vikas Aghadi so they should have consulted with alliance partners before announcing support to Murmu. Thorat also said the Presidential elections does not refer to a fight between any particular community or caste, rather it's an ideological fight.

A senior NCP leader also said that in crisis, Congress and NCP stood with Uddhav when his own had left him. “The entire defections in Shiv Sena was orchestrated and engineered by the BJP and still Shiv Sena president wants to support the BJP candidate. This stand really baffles us. Even when he took such a decision, he should have informed us that he is taking a different stand."

Earlier NCP chief Sharad Pawar had expressed displeasure over Uddhav's decision of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar while Osmanabad as Dharashiv in his last cabinet meeting. Pawar said, while taking such decisions his partners were not consulted.  Congress high command had also sought a report on renaming these two places from Maharashtra Congress. Congress was against renaming any city or support agenda of Shiv Sena, but they did not oppose the idea during the meeting.

A senior Congress leader said they had formed Maha Vikas Aghadi in order to form government in Maharashtra. “Congress and NCP are secular parties while Shiv Sena is a Hindutva party. Now, we are in opposition. So the time has come whether to remain in Maha Vikas Aghadi and continue to support Shiv Sena’s agenda indirectly. We have to take our stand for the long run and expand the party base. We cannot drag ourselves behind Shiv Sena anymore. Very soon, we will have a meeting in this regard,” he added.

