STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Moose Wala murder: Punjab DGP meets slain singer's family, assures speedy probe

Moosewala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was shot dead in Mansa on May 29, a day after the Punjab government pruned his security cover along with that of 423 others.

Published: 14th July 2022 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala

Slain Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Thursday met Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's family in Mansa district and assured them of a fair and speedy investigation into his murder case to bring the culprits to justice.

Moosewala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was shot dead in Mansa on May 29, a day after the Punjab government pruned his security cover along with that of 423 others.

Yadav, who was recently appointed as the officiating DGP, visited Moosewala's native village Moosa in Mansa and met the singer's family members.

He described Moosewala as a Punjabi icon.

The DGP said he assured Moosewala's family that all those involved in his murder will be brought to book.

According to police, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the "mastermind" of Moosewala's killing.

The singer was murdered in retaliation to youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's killing last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sidhu Moosewala Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Gaurav Yadav
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp