STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'No comment': MEA steers clear of row involving Hamid Ansari and Pakistani journalist

Clips of Pakistani journalist Nusrat Mirza's interview in Pakistan have been doing the rounds on social media for the last few days.

Published: 14th July 2022 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

Former Vice President M Hamid Ansari

Former Vice President M Hamid Ansari (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs Thursday steered clear of the controversy involving former vice president Hamid Ansari over claims of a Pakistani journalist, saying it does not want to comment on the issue.

Clips of Pakistani journalist Nusrat Mirza's interview in Pakistan have been doing the rounds on social media for the last few days in which he stated that he attended a seminar on terrorism in India in which Ansari spoke.

Mirza also claimed to have given secret and classified information to the Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Asked about the media report on Mirza's remarks and Ansari's statement on the allegations, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "I have seen some media reports but I cannot comment on it. I don't have the details about the media report and it is uncorroborated. I would not like to comment on both the points."

The BJP has accused Ansari of inviting to India the Pakistani journalist, who has claimed to have spied for the ISI, but the former vice president dismissed the charge as a "litany of falsehood" and said he never met or invited him.

In his statement, Ansari said, "I had inaugurated the Conference on Terrorism, on December 11, 2010, the 'International Conference of Jurists on International Terrorism and Human Rights'. As is the normal practice, the list of invitees would have been drawn by the organisers. I never invited him or met him."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hamid Ansari Ministry of External Affairs Nusrat Mirza
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp