No meeting between Murmu, Uddhav even after he declares support for her

By PTI

MUMBAI: The National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu did not meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray during her visit to Mumbai on Thursday despite the latter declaring support to her.

No meeting had been scheduled between Murmu and Thackeray, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut said.

Two days ago, Thackeray announced support for Murmu's candidature for the July 18 presidential election after breaking ranks with his Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance partners, namely, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut said his party did not expect Murmu to visit `Matoshree', the Thackeray family's residence in suburban Bandra, in return for the party's support.

The Sena decided to support her as party legislators who belong to tribal communities were strongly in favour of backing her, he added.

While the Sena denied that Thackeray decided to back Murmu due to any pressure or political calculations, political observers feel that by doing so, he was keeping the door open for reconciliation with the rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, and eventually the BJP, its former ally.

Shinde became Maharashtra chief minister with the support of the BJP last month after toppling the MVA government led by Thackeray.

There has been a split in the Shiv Sena parliamentary party as well with half a dozen Lok Sabha MPs including Bhavana Gavali abandoning the Thackeray-led faction.

The Sena's decision to back Murmu (instead of the Opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha) did not go down well with Congress which said Thackeray did not discuss the issue with his allies.

Notably, the Sena had broken ranks with the BJP-led NDA to support Congress leaders Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee in earlier presidential elections.

Murumu visited Mumbai on Thursday as part of her poll campaign, and met the BJP MLAs and MPs from Maharashtra as well as the legislators of its allies including the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde.

Maharashtra has produced people like Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Murmu said while meeting legislators at a starred hotel near the airport.

Notably, she did not meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray even though the latter has extended support to her by breaking ranks with his allies Congress and NCP.

Nor did any MLA or MP from the Thackeray-led Sena faction meet her.

Before her arrival, the state BJP had organised a tribal dance performance on the premises of the hotel where she was to meet the legislators.

Murmu delivered the opening line of her speech in Marathi, saying, "I bow before the holy land of Maharashtra."

Switching to Hindi, she further said, "Our country is honoured with personalities like Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, who came from Maharashtra. The state has made a lot of progress in industries, commerce, education and agriculture. I thank all the members of the Assembly and Parliament for their support to me."

Earlier in the day, she visited Goa.

Murmu was accompanied by BJP leader Vinod Tawde and Union minister Nitin Gadkari as she met legislators in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a chance to an accomplished woman to occupy the top post.

"She will get record number of votes Maharashtra," he added.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "It is great thing to have the first tribal woman president when the country is completing 75 years of its foundation. The voters who are not present here today will also vote for Murmu."

MUMBAI: The National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu did not meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray during her visit to Mumbai on Thursday despite the latter declaring support to her. No meeting had been scheduled between Murmu and Thackeray, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut said. Two days ago, Thackeray announced support for Murmu's candidature for the July 18 presidential election after breaking ranks with his Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance partners, namely, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. Sena MP Sanjay Raut said his party did not expect Murmu to visit `Matoshree', the Thackeray family's residence in suburban Bandra, in return for the party's support. The Sena decided to support her as party legislators who belong to tribal communities were strongly in favour of backing her, he added. While the Sena denied that Thackeray decided to back Murmu due to any pressure or political calculations, political observers feel that by doing so, he was keeping the door open for reconciliation with the rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, and eventually the BJP, its former ally. Shinde became Maharashtra chief minister with the support of the BJP last month after toppling the MVA government led by Thackeray. There has been a split in the Shiv Sena parliamentary party as well with half a dozen Lok Sabha MPs including Bhavana Gavali abandoning the Thackeray-led faction. The Sena's decision to back Murmu (instead of the Opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha) did not go down well with Congress which said Thackeray did not discuss the issue with his allies. Notably, the Sena had broken ranks with the BJP-led NDA to support Congress leaders Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee in earlier presidential elections. Murumu visited Mumbai on Thursday as part of her poll campaign, and met the BJP MLAs and MPs from Maharashtra as well as the legislators of its allies including the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde. Maharashtra has produced people like Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Murmu said while meeting legislators at a starred hotel near the airport. Notably, she did not meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray even though the latter has extended support to her by breaking ranks with his allies Congress and NCP. Nor did any MLA or MP from the Thackeray-led Sena faction meet her. Before her arrival, the state BJP had organised a tribal dance performance on the premises of the hotel where she was to meet the legislators. Murmu delivered the opening line of her speech in Marathi, saying, "I bow before the holy land of Maharashtra." Switching to Hindi, she further said, "Our country is honoured with personalities like Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, who came from Maharashtra. The state has made a lot of progress in industries, commerce, education and agriculture. I thank all the members of the Assembly and Parliament for their support to me." Earlier in the day, she visited Goa. Murmu was accompanied by BJP leader Vinod Tawde and Union minister Nitin Gadkari as she met legislators in Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a chance to an accomplished woman to occupy the top post. "She will get record number of votes Maharashtra," he added. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "It is great thing to have the first tribal woman president when the country is completing 75 years of its foundation. The voters who are not present here today will also vote for Murmu."