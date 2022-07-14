STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No 'unusual sick reporting', all pilots have reported for duty: SpiceJet

"This information is wrong, baseless and is strongly denied. There is no unusual sick reporting today and all pilots have reported for duty. All our flights have departed as per schedule," the stateme

Published: 14th July 2022 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet clarified that there is no "unusual sick reporting" on Thursday and all pilots have reported for duty, claiming that a concerted misinformation campaign is being run against the airline.

The clarification comes after some SpiceJet pilots circulated a message that the airline's captains and first officers will be going on sick leave on Thursday to protest against their low salaries, sources said.

A significant section of aircraft maintenance technicians of IndiGo and Go First went on sick leave during the last one week to protest against their low salaries.

However, the flight operations of IndiGo and Go First have not been affected. In a statement, SpiceJet said a concerted misinformation campaign is being run against the airline claiming that some pilots reported sick on Thursday.

"This information is wrong, baseless and is strongly denied. There is no unusual sick reporting today and all pilots have reported for duty. All our flights have departed as per schedule," the statement said.

The airline urged everyone not to be misled by fake news and inadvertently become a party to the misinformation campaign being spread by people with vested interests to damage its reputation and create hindrances to an essential service.

In a statement on 'sick leave protest', the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had said on Wednesday, "We are closely monitoring the situation. As of now, operations are normal. Hopefully, it will be resolved shortly." IndiGo has started taking disciplinary action against the aircraft maintenance technicians who went on mass sick leave in the past six days protesting low pay, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SpiceJet
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp