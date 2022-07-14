STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Not for pro-ULFA poem, college girl arrested as she wanted to go to terror outfit: Assam CM Himanta

"...How can we allow her to do so? If she goes to the ULFA, she will return as a human bomb and kill us,” Sarma told journalists.

Published: 14th July 2022 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said college girl Barshashree Buragohain was arrested by the police as she wanted to join the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) and not for writing a poem allegedly supporting the banned militant group.

“The girl was not arrested for writing a poem. If she had not been arrested, she would have gone to the ULFA. How can we allow her to do so? If she goes to the ULFA, she will return as a human bomb and kill us,” Sarma told journalists.

He said prior to her arrest, Barshashree had told the police that she would go to the ULFA.

“We have to save her. Forty-two boys and girls died in the ULFA camps. What if she also gets killed there? We have to think of her. She is being counselled. I sent people to the jail this morning to talk to her,” Sarma said.

He said the 19-year-old would be released if she and her parents gave an undertaking that she would not go to the ULFA. The insurgent outfit operates from the soil of Myanmar.

Earlier, the girl’s parents had appealed to the CM to release her stating that she would appear in her B.Sc second semester examination. She had passed her class 12 board exams with letter marks in five subjects.

“We appeal to the Chief Minister sir to release our daughter. She will sit for her exams beginning July 22 and we don’t want her future to be destroyed,” her father Ajit Buragohain said.

The mother said Barshashree was arrested for writing a “poem”. She claimed the teenager did not sympathise with any terrorist outfit.

On May 18 this year, the police arrested Barshashree and charged her under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly instigating people to join the ULFA through a “poem” she had posted on Facebook. A sentence reads “Akou Korim Rashtra Droh” (will rebel again against the nation).

Assam’s Director-General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said the girl was not arrested for writing a poem but for encouraging others to join the outfit.

Special DGP GP Singh said there was a specific call to indulge in waging war against the State in her Facebook post.

“When someone publicly professes support for a banned organisation and declares intent of waging war against the Indian state, we are legally bound to prosecute that person,” Singh said.

He said the charge-sheet would be filed in the court by following due process.

The Gauhati High Court will hear Barshashree’s bail petition on July 21. The Congress promised to offer legal assistance to her.

She hails from Teok in Jorhat district and was arrested by the police in neighbouring Golaghat district based on a complaint lodged by an individual.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himanta Biswa Sarma ULFA Barshashree Buragohain
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp