STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Opposition flays 'gag order' on some terms used in Parliament

Slamming the move, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "All words used by the Opposition to describe the reality of Modi Sarkar now to be considered 'unparliamentary'."

Published: 14th July 2022 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien, Gujarat Congress' working president Jignesh Mevani and Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress and Trinamool Congress on Thursday slammed the "gag order" on usage of certain words in Parliament, saying all terms used by the Opposition to describe the Modi dispensation will now to be considered "unparliamentary".

According to a new booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, use of terms like 'jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi', 'Covid spreader' and 'Snoopgate' and even commonly used words like 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' will henceforth be considered unparliamentary in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Slamming the move, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "All words used by the Opposition to describe the reality of Modi Sarkar now to be considered 'unparliamentary'. What next Vishguru". Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala also said, "Saheb knows his qualities very well". He also shared a copy of the news report.

The Congress said in a tweet in Hindi, "Who will be afraid of 'Jumlajeevi' - who has given jumlas. Who will be afraid of the word 'Jaichand' - who has betrayed the country. These words are not being banned in Parliament, the fear of PM Modi is coming out."

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien said, "Session begins in a few days. GAG ORDER ISSUED ON MPs."

"Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words while delivering a speech in #Parliament : Ashamed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent. I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy," the TMC leader said.

Another Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said on Twitter, "Latest List of 'banned words' in Parliament is BJP Govt desperate attempt to control criticism & hard-hitting truth." "BJP Government wants Parliament to turn into 'yes man' chamber and 'cheerleading stadium' rather than house of accountability and answerability," he also said.

Gujarat Congress' working president Jignesh Mevani tweeted, "Ashamed, abused, betrayed, corrupt, drama, hypocrisy, incompetent jumlajeevi, baal buddhi, Covid spreader, dohra charitra, nikamma, nautanki, dhindora peetna, behri sarkar are among the many words that will now be called unparliamentary.

What's happening in the country?" The compilation of words listing out as unparliamentary and expressions comes ahead of the Monsoon session beginning July 18, during which the use of words like 'anarchist', 'Shakuni', 'dictatorial', 'taanashah', 'taanashahi', 'Jaichand', 'vinash purush', 'Khalistani' and 'khoon se kheti' would also be expunged if used during debates or otherwise in both the houses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress Trinamool Congress Unparliamentary words gag order Opposition
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp