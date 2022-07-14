PM Modi speaks with his counterpart in Netherlands

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, spoke over the phone with Prime Minister of Netherlands, Mark Rutte.

Both leaders discussed India-Netherlands bilateral ties, including Strategic Partnership on Water, cooperation in the key area of agriculture, and potential for bilateral cooperation in high tech and emerging sectors.

Views were also exchanged on India-EU relations and regional and global issues including convergence and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

With regular high-level visits and interactions, the India-Netherlands ties have gained tremendous momentum in recent years. The two Prime Ministers held a Virtual Summit on 09 April 2021 and have been speaking regularly ever since.

‘Strategic Partnership on Water’ was launched with the Netherlands during the Virtual Summit.

In the ongoing year, India and the Netherlands are jointly commemorating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic ties.

This special milestone was celebrated with the State Visit of the President of India to the Netherlands from 4-7 April 2022.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, spoke over the phone with Prime Minister of Netherlands, Mark Rutte. Both leaders discussed India-Netherlands bilateral ties, including Strategic Partnership on Water, cooperation in the key area of agriculture, and potential for bilateral cooperation in high tech and emerging sectors. Views were also exchanged on India-EU relations and regional and global issues including convergence and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. With regular high-level visits and interactions, the India-Netherlands ties have gained tremendous momentum in recent years. The two Prime Ministers held a Virtual Summit on 09 April 2021 and have been speaking regularly ever since. ‘Strategic Partnership on Water’ was launched with the Netherlands during the Virtual Summit. In the ongoing year, India and the Netherlands are jointly commemorating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic ties. This special milestone was celebrated with the State Visit of the President of India to the Netherlands from 4-7 April 2022.