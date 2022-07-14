Presidential polls: JMM to support NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Putting an end to all speculations, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has finally decided to support former Jharkhand Governor and NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, directing all its MPs and MLAs to vote for her during the presidential elections to be held on July 18.

According to an official release issued by JMM, the decision was taken as Murmu is the first ever tribal woman who has been honoured to become the presidential candidate. The decision was taken by JMM chief Shibu Soren, who had been authorized to take a decision in this regard during a legislative party meeting, held on June 25.

“As we all know that former Jharkhand Governor and tribal woman Droupadi Murmu is a candidate for presidential elections. It is for the first time after independence that a tribal woman has been hounoured to become a presidential candidate, therefore, a decision has been taken to vote for her,” stated the release issued by JMM. All the MPs and MLAs are therefore, directed to vote for her during the presidential elections to be held on July 18, it added.

RANCHI: Putting an end to all speculations, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has finally decided to support former Jharkhand Governor and NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, directing all its MPs and MLAs to vote for her during the presidential elections to be held on July 18. According to an official release issued by JMM, the decision was taken as Murmu is the first ever tribal woman who has been honoured to become the presidential candidate. The decision was taken by JMM chief Shibu Soren, who had been authorized to take a decision in this regard during a legislative party meeting, held on June 25. “As we all know that former Jharkhand Governor and tribal woman Droupadi Murmu is a candidate for presidential elections. It is for the first time after independence that a tribal woman has been hounoured to become a presidential candidate, therefore, a decision has been taken to vote for her,” stated the release issued by JMM. All the MPs and MLAs are therefore, directed to vote for her during the presidential elections to be held on July 18, it added.