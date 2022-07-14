STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Presidential polls: JMM to support NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu

According to an official release issued by JMM, the decision was taken as Murmu is the first ever tribal woman who has been honoured to become the presidential candidate.

Published: 14th July 2022 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with NDA Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu. (File Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Putting an end to all speculations, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has finally decided to support former Jharkhand Governor and NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, directing all its MPs and MLAs to vote for her during the presidential elections to be held on July 18.

According to an official release issued by JMM, the decision was taken as Murmu is the first ever tribal woman who has been honoured to become the presidential candidate. The decision was taken by JMM chief Shibu Soren, who had been authorized to take a decision in this regard during a legislative party meeting, held on June 25.

“As we all know that former Jharkhand Governor and tribal woman Droupadi Murmu is a candidate for presidential elections. It is for the first time after independence that a tribal woman has been hounoured to become a presidential candidate, therefore, a decision has been taken to vote for her,” stated the release issued by JMM. All the MPs and MLAs are therefore, directed to vote for her during the presidential elections to be held on July 18, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Droupadi Murmu Presidential polls Shibu Soren
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp