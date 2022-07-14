STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Retired SI of Jharkhand police among two arrested in Bihar for anti-India activities

The investigating agency collected evidence of frequent visits of youths from different states to Naya Tola residence of the two suspects. 

Published: 14th July 2022 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar police made a significant breakthrough when they arrested a retired police officer of Jharkhand and a former member of proscribed SIMI from the state capital on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities.

The arrested persons—Md. Jallauddin and Athar Parvez—were arrested from a rented accommodation at Nayatola under Phulwarisharif police station in Patna. Md. Jallauddin is a retired sub-inspector of the Jharkhand police when Parvez is stated to be a former member of the Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

Confirming their arrest, additional SP (Phulwarisharif) Manish Kumar said the police conducted a raid at a house where both the accused were imparting training to youths from different states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh under the garb of martial arts.

The investigating agency collected evidence of frequent visits of youths from different states to Naya Tola residence of the two suspects. They used to book tickets in different names checked in the hotels. 

“The youths were indoctrinated to spread hatred across the country,” ASP Manish told the media.

The police recovered an eight-page document which they used to share among the activists titled 'India Vision 2047. 

“We have evidence of transaction of money to the bank accounts of the accused from abroad for carrying out anti-national activities,” the ASP said.

The Patna police officer said that the senior officials of the Enforcement Directorate have been informed about the transaction of huge money from abroad. 

“We have submitted a formal proposal to the central agency,” Manish revealed.

Initial investigation revealed that Athar Parvez stated to be an active member of PFI and SDPI, used to raise funds for carrying the anti-national activities. Parvez's brother was arrested in connection with a bomb blast case in Patna following the ban imposed on SIMI in 2001-02.

