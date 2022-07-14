Shiromani Akali Dal urges Murmu to release Sikh detenues once she's elected to President's post

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday appealed to National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to take a personal interest, once she is elected to office, in securing the release of all Sikh detenues languishing in prisons even after the completion of their life sentences, as well as consider the pending clemency appeal of Balwant Singh Rajoana.

The appeal was made after a decision on this issue was reached at a meeting of the party’s core committee headed by Sukhbir Singh Badal. Highlighting the case of Rajoana, who has been in jail for 28 years, the letter said his death sentence was commuted to life term by the Union government in 2019 on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Besides this, a clemency petition with regard to Rajoana was pending with the office of the President since 2012. The letter also said the Union government had decided to release eight other Sikh detenues serving life terms, but this is also pending.



CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday appealed to National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to take a personal interest, once she is elected to office, in securing the release of all Sikh detenues languishing in prisons even after the completion of their life sentences, as well as consider the pending clemency appeal of Balwant Singh Rajoana. The appeal was made after a decision on this issue was reached at a meeting of the party’s core committee headed by Sukhbir Singh Badal. Highlighting the case of Rajoana, who has been in jail for 28 years, the letter said his death sentence was commuted to life term by the Union government in 2019 on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. Besides this, a clemency petition with regard to Rajoana was pending with the office of the President since 2012. The letter also said the Union government had decided to release eight other Sikh detenues serving life terms, but this is also pending.