STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shiromani Akali Dal urges Murmu to release Sikh detenues once she's elected to President's post

The appeal was made after a decision on this issue was reached at a meeting of the party’s core committee headed by Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Published: 14th July 2022 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Balwant Singh Rajoana

Balwant Singh Rajoana (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday appealed to National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to take a personal interest, once she is elected to office, in securing the release of all Sikh detenues languishing in prisons even after the completion of their life sentences, as well as consider the pending clemency appeal of Balwant Singh Rajoana.

The appeal was made after a decision on this issue was reached at a meeting of the party’s core committee headed by Sukhbir Singh Badal. Highlighting the case of Rajoana, who has been in jail for 28 years, the letter said his death sentence was commuted to life term by the Union government in 2019 on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Besides this, a clemency petition with regard to Rajoana was pending with the office of the President since 2012. The letter also said the Union government had decided to release eight other Sikh detenues serving life terms, but this is also pending. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiromani Akali Dal SAD National Democratic Alliance Droupadi Murmu
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp