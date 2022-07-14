Unparliamentary words: Opposition up in arms against Modi government, Speaker soothes frayed tempers

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid a row over a new list of 'unparliamentary' expressions, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday asserted that no word is banned from use in Parliament but only expunged on the basis of context and all members are free to express their views.

He also rejected the criticism that the BJP-led government at the Centre was behind the selection of 'unparliamentary' words, asserting that legislatures are independent of any government and the executive cannot give any instruction to Parliament.

The updated list of unparliamentary words include 'jumlajeevi', 'ashamed', 'taanashah', 'abused', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy', 'incompetent', drawing sharp reaction from opposition.

As a controversy erupted, Birla addressed a press conference to clarify the issue.

He said bringing out such a booklet of unparliamentary words and expressions has been a practice since 1954.

It is updated routinely including expunged words from state legislatures as well.

"No word has been banned. Members are free to express their views. No one can snatch that right, but it should be as per decorum of Parliament," Birla told reporters even as the Opposition targeted the government, accusing it of listing every word used by them to "describe how BJP was destroying India" as unparliamentary.

Birla said people unaware of parliamentary practices were making all kinds of comments and asserted that legislatures were independent of government.

"It is a routine practice continuing since 1954," he said referring to the release of the booklet compiling lists of words and expressions deemed unparliamentary.

Birla said words chosen for expunging have been used by members of the ruling party as well as the opposition.

"Words that have been expunged have been said in the Parliament by the both opposition as well as the ruling party. It is unfair to say that words used by opposition were expunged selectively. Words have been expunged only after the objections raised by members from both sides," he said.

Birla said the book unparliamentary words is a compilation of the words that have been expunged.

Taking on those who have been criticising it, Birla said they should have read the 1100-page dictionary comprising unparliamentary words, otherwise they would not have spread misconception.

Such list has been released in 1954.1986, 1992, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2010. began releasing on a yearly basis since 2010.

Lok Sabha Secretariat's list of unparliamentary words has also mentioned that some terms may not be deemed unparliamentary unless read in conjunction with the other expressions spoken during the parliamentary proceedings.

The booklet also said any aspersions made against the Chair in both the houses, in any language shall be considered unparliamentary and are expunged from the records of Parliament.

The opposition was brimming with anger after a new booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Wednesday the use of terms like 'jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi', 'Covid spreader', 'Snoopgate' and even commonly used words like 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' will henceforth be considered unparliamentary in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi derisively termed the compilation the "New Dictionary for New India".

"Words used in discussion and debates which correctly describe the PM's handling of the government, now banned from being spoken."

"Example of an unparliamentary sentence: 'Jumlajeevi Tanashah shed Crocodile Tears when his lies and incompetence were exposed'," he said.

An angry Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "All words used by the Opposition to describe the reality of Modi Sarkar now to be considered 'unparliamentary'.

What next Vishguru".

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien showed even greater belligerence, declaring he will use those words and dared the government to act against him.

"Session begins in a few days. GAG ORDER ISSUED ON MPs."

"Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words while delivering a speech in #Parliament : Ashamed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent. I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy," the TMC leader said.

Some officials also sought to smooth ruffled feathers, saying "it is not a suggestion or order", as these terms have been already expunged by presiding officers of Parliament and state legislatures.

They said the words were considered unparliamentary even when the Congress-led UPA was in power.

Sources in Parliament said 62 new words have been added to the list during the last year and some of these may be under review.

Government sources said the list is not a new suggestion, but merely a compilation of words already expunged in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha or state legislatures.

It also contains words considered unparliamentary in parliaments of the Commonwealth countries, they said.

"If certain words are found objectionable and not in consonance with decorum and dignity of Parliament, it is under the jurisdiction of the Chair of the either houses to expunge those words," a Lok Sabha source said.

Government sources pointed out the word 'abused' was considered unparliamentary in the House of Representatives of Australia, while 'childishness' was frowned upon in Qubec's National Assembly.

They said the phrases 'lollipops in the budget' and 'you have reached here telling a lie' were expunged from the proceedings of the Punjab Assembly.

Even a word as harmless as 'asatya' (untruth) was expunged from the records of the Rajasthan assembly in 2021.

