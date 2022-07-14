STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP court sends Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair to 14-day judicial custody

A Delhi court will hear today a bail plea moved by Zubair in a case related to an "objectionable tweet" he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

Published: 14th July 2022 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

AltNews co-founder Muhammad Zubair being taken to the Patiala House Courts, following his arrest by special cell of Delhi Police. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

HATRAS: A local court in Uttar Pradesh has sent Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair to 14-days judicial custody on Thursday.

Zubair was presented in the court in a case registered against him under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, etc.), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 298 (Uttering, words, etc with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) of Indian Penal Code and section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

The Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Hathras had recently issued B warrant against the fact-checker.

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by IG Dr Preetinder Singh, to probe six cases lodged against Zubair in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar and Hathras.

A Delhi court will hear today a bail plea moved by Zubair in a case related to an "objectionable tweet" he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

On Tuesday, Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala adjourned the hearing after the prosecution sought time for a detailed argument in the matter.

Earlier, the Supreme Court extended the interim bail of Zubair till further orders in a case lodged against him in the Sitapur district for allegedly outraging religious sentiments.

The FIR was lodged on June 1 on a complaint filed by Hindu Sher Sena district president Bhagwan Sharan for a tweet by Zubair in which he called three Hindu seers -- Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati, Bajrang Muni and Anand Swaroop - "hate-mongers".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alt News Mohammad Zubair Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp