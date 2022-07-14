Vice President election: Opposition likely to meet on July 17 to discuss candidate 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Opposition will field a joint, non-Congress candidate for the upcoming vice-presidential elections. Leaders of various Opposition parties are expected to meet on July 17 to discuss the matter, said sources.

Congress has reached out to all like-minded parties to discuss a unanimous candidate for the vice-presidential election next month. Yashwant Sinha, the Opposition’s joint presidential candidate, was a TMC functionary before he resigned from all party posts to contest.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, will host Opposition leaders to discuss details of the vice-presidential elections along with the floor strategy for the monsoon session starting July 18. Although the Opposition does not have the numbers to ensure the victory of its candidates, the leaders of these parties have termed it as an ideological battle against the BJP government.

