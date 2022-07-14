Why Maharashtra Cabinet not expanded yet despite government formation 15 days back, asks Congress

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress on Thursday asked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis why they have not expanded their cabinet yet although they formed the government a fortnight back.

The party also alleged that Shinde and Fadnavis were not doing anything except reversing the decisions taken by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister on June 30, a day after Thackeray resigned from the post.

Shinde, a senior Sena leader, had raised the banner of revolt against the party leadership and majority of MLAs from the party had sided with him.

Talking to reporters, state Congress's chief spokesperson Atul Londhe said, "Over 100 people have died in rain-related incidents (so far this season), large tracts of agricultural land have gone underwater, but the government does not exist. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-supported government in the state is without a cabinet even after 15 days."

Although it has been 15 days since the Shinde-Fadnavis government was formed in the state, the cabinet expansion is yet to happen.

The chief minister and his deputy are the only two people running the government, he said.

Heavy rains have caused flooding in many parts of the state and more than 100 people have died in rain-related incidents.

Lakhs of hectares of agricultural land has got submerged leading to loss to the farmers, he said.

The Shinde-Fadnavis government was formed due to the lust for power and despite that Maharashtra is being treated like an orphan today, as there is not government and no administration in existence in the state, the Congress leader alleged.

Although the BJP-led government was formed after a long political drama, the cabinet has not been formed as yet.

The chief minister has been appointed, but no portfolios have been allotted.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) also does not have an administrative system yet.

In the last 15 days, the only thing Shinde-Fadnavis have been doing is reversing the decisions taken by the MVA government, he added.

As soon as Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister, instead of dealing with the immediate issues faced by farmers, workers and common people, the government took the decision of constructing the Metro-3 car shed in Aarey Colony, he said.

"This decision will have an adverse impact on the lives of Mumbaikars. The decision to directly elect sarpanchs, chairpersons of the municipal councils was taken. The decisions that were scrapped by the MVA are being taken now," Londhe said.

Heavy rains have led to disruptions across the state.

Rivers are overflowing and people need urgent help.

But the chief minister seems to caught in the - 'Lights, camera and action' mode.

Every phone call he makes, every review he undertakes is being recorded.

People who talked about solving the issue of OBC reservation as soon as they come to power could not even present the case properly in the court, he said.

