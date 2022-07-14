STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Won't support any law on two-child policy, says AIMIM chief Owaisi

Owaisi was reacting to a query whether he would support the Central government if it brings a law mandating two-children (for population control).

Published: 14th July 2022 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said he would not support any law if the Centre brings in a two-child norm/policy in the country.

"The mistake China did, India should not. I will not support it (two-child law) at all because it will not be in India's interest. The Modi government has itself already said this (that it had no plans for a two-child policy). It filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court and (their) Health Minister also said that in Parliament," the Hyderabad MP told reporters here.

Owaisi was reacting to a query whether he would support the Central government if it brings a law mandating two-children (for population control).

He further said he is saying what the Narendra Modi government already said in Parliament and the Supreme Court and that affidavit is correct.

"The total fertility rate (TFR) in the country is on the decline. By 2030, its population will stablise," he said.

Owaisi said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat should speak on unemployment issue.

"By regularly talking on population, you are creating hatred against one community," the AIMIM chief alleged.

"The demographic dividend (of youth) the country has. Do something for them. Tell us what Modi government has done in the last eight years (for youth) and there should be a debate on this. Unemployment is a burning issue," Owaisi said.

He hit out at Bhagwat's reported remarks on conversion saying: "India accepts all religions. But, RSS wants that India should have one religion, one culture, one language. But it won't happen because India has been a multi-cultural country and will continue to remain so. Why are you so afraid of conversion, Mohan Bhagwat Sahab. Conversion is a choice. What is your problem if one wants to convert."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM Two Child Policy Population Control Policy
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp