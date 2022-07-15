STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
26-year-old man arrested in Patna for running 'anti-India' WhatsApp group

Marguv Ahmad Danish (26) alias Tahir, a resident of Phulwari Sharif, was also found to have links with Pakistan-based extremist group Tehriq-e-Labbaiq.

Published: 15th July 2022 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By PTI

PATNA: A 26-year-old man was arrested in Patna on Friday for allegedly propagating "anti-India" views through a WhatsApp group that he operated, police said.

Marguv Ahmad Danish (26) alias Tahir, a resident of Phulwari Sharif, was also found to have links with Pakistan-based extremist group Tehriq-e-Labbaiq, they said.

"Danish was running a WhatsApp group named 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', through which he propagated anti-India views. There were several foreign nationals, including people of Pakistan and Bangladesh, in that group. His phone has been seized and the numbers are being traced," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manavjit Singh Dhillon told PTI.

"Investigations have also revealed that Danish was connected with Tehriq-e-Labbaiq. He was also in regular touch with Faizan, a Pakistani national. Investigators have found that messages disrespecting the national flag and symbol were being shared in the group," he said.

Danish was the administrator of the group, and also in touch with several other overseas groups, said Dhillon.

He has been arrested under sections of the IPC and IT Act, the officer said, adding that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will also join the probe.

Meanwhile, police raided the premises connected to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Patna and Motihari districts, officials said.

The raid was conducted as a part of its investigation into the arrest of two PFI members for their alleged involvement in anti-India activities.

Mohammad Jallauddin, a retired policeman from Jharkhand, and Athar Pravej were nabbed from the Phulwari Sharief area here on Wednesday.

Police said they recovered several objectionable documents from them.

The SDPI is PFI's political group.

