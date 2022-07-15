Ajmer Dargah hate speech: Gohar Chishti remanded in seven-day police custody

By PTI

JAIPUR: Gohar Chishti, who was arrested in connection with a hate speech made at the main gate of Ajmer Dargah on June 17, was remanded in police custody for seven days.

Munavwar, who had given him shelter in Hyderabad, was granted bail.

Both Gohar Chisti and Munavwar were caught by the Ajmer police from Hyderabad on Thursday and were brought to Ajmer.

They were produced before a magistrate in Ajmer amid tight security.

The magistrate remanded Gauhar Chishti into seven days of police custody and granted bail to Munavwar, a police official said.

Gohar Chisti, a "khadim" (cleric) of the dargah, had delivered the hate speech from the main gate of Ajmer dargah on June 17 shortly before a rally of the Muslim community against BJP's now-suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

An FIR in this regard was registered on the night of June 25.

After the gruesome murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur on June 28, the Ajmer police swung into action and arrested four persons who were present with Gohar.

Fakar Jamali, Riyaz and Tazim were arrested on June 29 and the fourth accused was held on June 30.

They allegedly had raised controversial slogans.

Videos and audios of the hate speech were circulated on social media.

