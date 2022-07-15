STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ajmer Dargah hate speech: Gohar Chishti remanded in seven-day police custody

Both Gohar Chisti and Munavwar were caught by the Ajmer police from Hyderabad on Thursday and were brought to Ajmer.

Published: 15th July 2022 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel patrol as security has been beefed up in Ajmer, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, a day after murder of a tailor in Udaipur. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Gohar Chishti, who was arrested in connection with a hate speech made at the main gate of Ajmer Dargah on June 17, was remanded in police custody for seven days.

Munavwar, who had given him shelter in Hyderabad, was granted bail.

Both Gohar Chisti and Munavwar were caught by the Ajmer police from Hyderabad on Thursday and were brought to Ajmer.

They were produced before a magistrate in Ajmer amid tight security.

The magistrate remanded Gauhar Chishti into seven days of police custody and granted bail to Munavwar, a police official said.

Gohar Chisti, a "khadim" (cleric) of the dargah, had delivered the hate speech from the main gate of Ajmer dargah on June 17 shortly before a rally of the Muslim community against BJP's now-suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

An FIR in this regard was registered on the night of June 25.

After the gruesome murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur on June 28, the Ajmer police swung into action and arrested four persons who were present with Gohar.

Fakar Jamali, Riyaz and Tazim were arrested on June 29 and the fourth accused was held on June 30.

They allegedly had raised controversial slogans.

Videos and audios of the hate speech were circulated on social media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gohar Chishti Ajmer Dargah Hate Speech Nupur Sharma BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo | EPS)
KCR taps regional satraps ahead of monsoon session of Parliament
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp