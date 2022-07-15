STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI files charge sheet in Rs 245 crore Assam chit fund scam

Published: 15th July 2022 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has filed a supplementary charge sheet against Chandan Das, former MD of Jeevan Suraksha Group, which allegedly siphoned off Rs 245 crore of investors' funds through ponzi schemes, officials said on Friday.

Former Executive Chairman Arjoo Acharjee, General Manager Uttam Acharjee and directors Ashok Chakrabarty and Sangita Das of Jeevan Suraksha Group of Companies have also been charged in the case, they said.

In its supplementary charge sheet filed before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (Guwahati) recently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleged that its seven years of the probe had shown that the accused collected huge public funds in the form of deposits by issuing certificates to big investors in violation of Companies Act and SEBI (CIS) regulations.

It said the accused executives of the Jeevan Suraksha Group of companies, based in Nagaland and Assam, allegedly diverted investments from gullible investors in loss-making entities of the group companies knowingly.

"It was also found that the accused had allegedly diverted Rs 81.65 crore (approx) from the fundraising company to the non-functional company and thereby misappropriated the amount of Rs 245.16 crore (approx) of the investors, and also cheated the investors," the CBI alleged.

The probe agency had registered the instant case on December 24, 2015 on a reference from the Assam government and had taken over the probe from the state police.

"Earlier, the state police filed a charge sheet on December 13, 2013 and the CBI filed the supplementary charge sheet on March 25, 2019," the CBI spokesperson said here on Friday.

