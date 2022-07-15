STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Central Vista: DEC Infrastructure emerges as lowest bidder for construction of Executive Enclave

Tata Projects Limited, which is constructing a new Parliament building, quoted Rs 1,407 crore, which is 5.97 per cent more than the estimated project cost.

Published: 15th July 2022 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi.

Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hyderabad-based construction firm DEC Infrastructure has emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction of the Executive Enclave that will house the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Cabinet Secretariat, the India House and the National Security Council Secretariat, according to an official document.

DEC Infrastructure and Projects (India) Private Limited had quoted an amount of around Rs 1,189 crore, 10.44 per cent less than the Rs 1,328-crore cost estimated by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which has been executing the Narendra Modi government's ambitious Central Vista Redevelopment project.

The estimated cost also includes maintenance and housekeeping for five years.

Tata Projects Limited, which is constructing a new Parliament building, quoted Rs 1,407 crore, which is 5.97 per cent more than the estimated project cost.

Larsen and Toubro Limited had quoted a bid amount of around Rs 1,424 crore, according to the document.

Apart from the PMO, the Executive Enclave will house the Cabinet Secretariat, the India House and the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS).

The India House will be used as a conference facility like the Hyderabad House where high-level talks, especially with top visiting leaders of various countries, are currently held.

The new PMO will have three floors with a floor height of 4.75 metres, in addition to the basement and the ground floor, and the new Cabinet Secretariat and the NSCS will have the same building structure.

The Executive Enclave will come up on the south side of the South Block in plot number 36/38 in the high-security Lutyens' Delhi.

Tata Projects Limited is constructing a new Parliament building.

In October last year, Larsen and Toubro Limited was awarded the contract for the construction and maintenance of the first three buildings of the common Central Secretariat.

Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited is executing the redevelopment work of the Central Vista Avenue stretching from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the country's power corridor, envisages a new Parliament building, a common Central Secretariat, revamping of the three-kilometre Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president's enclave.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DEC Infrastructure Prime Minister's Office Executive Enclave National Security Council Secretariat Cabinet Secretariat Central Vista
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo | EPS)
KCR taps regional satraps ahead of monsoon session of Parliament
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp