Creation of standalone air defence command may prove counter-productive: IAF chief

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force chief on Friday aired an independent view on the creation of an exclusive Air Defence (AD) command calling the move might be “counter-productive”.

This view is not in line with the plan mooted more than two years back by the first Chief of Defence Staff as part of the big ticket military reforms.

The argument placed by the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) is that although coordination between all elements functioning towards India’s aerospace safety is needed, both air defence and counter-air operations cannot be done by separate formations.

The Air Chief also highlighted those anti-national elements could use sub-conventional aerial platforms against our vital installations.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said, “While there is a need for close coordination between all elements within the same airspace to ensure aerospace safety as well as effective Air Defence, creation of an AD Command may prove counter-productive….”

And this, as per the CAS is, “.. because, Air Defence operations are inextricably linked to Counter Air Operations and all offensive operations, as the success or failure of one, will dictate the demands on the other.

AD and offensive missions are interdependent and if executed in isolation, these would not only be disjointed but also ineffective in design or execution of the joint strategy, he added while delivering the inaugural address at Air and Missile Defence India 2022 seminar organized by New Delhi based think tank Centre for Joint Warfare Studies.

A major reform of the higher defence set-up of the country was initiated by the first Chief of Defence Staff in February 2020. General Bipin Rawat, the then Army Chief was appointed on December 31 as the first CDS.

As reported by TNIE on June 29 the Army and Navy have already finished and submitted their study on the issue.

Affirming his argument against the creation of an exclusive AD Command the air chief pointed to the induction of the multi-role fighters inducted into the force in the recent years and the move will negate their utility.

The chief pointed towards the vulnerability of our strategic installations against sub-conventional attacks.

“In view of the prevailing threat scenario in the country, utilization of sub-conventional aerial platforms by Anti National Elements, against our vital strategic and military installations cannot be ruled out.” Air Chief highlighted.

As for the differences of the air force with those of the Army and Navy has been IAF’s reluctance over the distribution of the assets of Air Force and that has led to protraction in the finalisation of the theaterisation process. It has highlighted that of the 42 combat squadrons sanctioned, the IAF operates with just about 30.

Pointing that Flexibility, one of the characteristics of air power, gives a planner the freedom to swing roles depending on the air situation and this must be capitalised on, the air chief added, “Modern 4.5 and 5th generation aircraft have omni-role capability and to restrict those aircraft to any one role would lead to their underutilisation.” Said ACM Chaudhari.

Speaking on the joint structure in June this year Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari had said that the three services were on the “same page” on the issues of formulation of joint structures.

“The IAF remains fully committed to integration that brings about transformation and enhancement of the comprehensive national combat power,” he said.

The warfighting structure of the Armed Forces (Army, Air Force and Navy) is being reorganised into theatre commands with an aim to have the assets of all three forces under one commander responsible for all operations under his theatre.

The aim of the reform is a quick decision and faster operations to meet the requirements of modern warfare which is deemed to be short duration and quick.

