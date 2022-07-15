'Doesn't fit in Congress culture, need check on officers': Rajasthan minister's jibe at Gehlot

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha on Friday said he does not fit in the Congress culture as he sought a check on the bureaucracy, which he asserted should be directed, not requested for work.

Rajendra Gudha along with five other BSP MLAs had switched sides and joined the Congress.

"We are not the people of Congress culture. We had saved the government and my culture is to do work immediately," he told reporters here.

He said there should be an effective control on the bureaucracy, be it IAS or IPS officers.

"They should be asked to revert back after doing work, instead of making a request. It is my suggestion and officers should be dealt with like this," he said after a public hearing in the Congress office here.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the low turnout of people in the public hearing, he said the system should be strengthened.

Gudha said 500-1,000 people normally come to meet him in the public hearing in his constituency but the number of people who came to the Congress office was quite low.

The BJP wanted a Congress-mukt Bharat and now they are after regional parties, said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday stressing that people are not speaking as they are scared of central investigation agencies.

"A very dangerous game is happening in the country. The whole country is worried and there is suffocating atmosphere. People are not speaking out of fear because of the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department and the CBI," he told reporters in Bikaner.

Targeting the ruling BJP at the Centre, Gehlot said they want that the entire country is ruled by them and the RSS.

"They want a Congress-mukt Bharat and the end of the opposition in the country. Now, they are after regional parties. They want that the entire country is ruled by the BJP and RSS," Gehlot said.

The CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not consult the opposition in important policy decisions.

"The country is suffering because of Prime Minister Modi's policy of not involving people. Be it demonetisation, farm laws, GST or Agneepath scheme," he said.

"If you had a debate in Parliament, or in parliamentary committee or had a national debate, many shortcomings would have been automatically removed," he said.

Gehlot also targeted the Centre over rising inflation.

The economic situation is critical and there is a historic plunge in the value of the rupee against US dollar, he said.

