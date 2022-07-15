STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

FIR registered against unidentified persons for offering namaaz inside Lulu Mall in Lucknow

The FIR has been registered under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of Shishir Chaturvedi from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.

Published: 15th July 2022 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Mosque, muslim, eid, namaz, azaan, Prophet

Representational image. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons amid the row over namaz inside the recently inaugurated Lulu Mall in Lucknow, police said.

The FIR has been registered under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of Shishir Chaturvedi from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha. This comes after a video went viral in which some people can be seen offering namaz inside the mall.

The mall was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 10.

"One Shishir Chaturvedi from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has lodged a complaint regarding the reading of namaz at Lulu Mall. Appropriate action will be taken after the investigation," Ajay Pratap Singh, Police Station Incharge, Sushant Golf City, Lucknow said.

"FIR registered at Sushant Golf City Police Station on a complaint by Lulu Mall management. IPC Sections 153A, 295A, 341 and others are invoked in the FIR," he added.

However, the General Manager of Lulu Mall, Sameer Verma said that the mall does not allow any prayers.

"Lulu Mall respects all the religions and kind of worshipping is not permitted here. In this regard, we provide strict training to our staff to keep an eye on such incidents," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lulu Mall Lucknow Lulu Mall Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp