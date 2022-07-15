STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former J&K CM's daughter Rubaiya Sayeed identifies Yasin Malik, three others as her abductors

This is the first time Rubaiya Sayeed has been asked to appear in the case. 

Published: 15th July 2022

JKLF Chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik

JKLF Chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Rubaiya Sayeed, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed's daughter, appeared before a special CBI court on Friday in a case related to her 1989 abduction and identified JKLF chief Yasin Malik and three others as her abductors, officials said.

This is the first time Rubaiya Sayeed has been asked to appear in the case. She had been freed after five terrorists were released in exchange.

Rubaiya Sayeed, who stays in Tamil Nadu, is listed as a prosecution witness by the CBI, which took over investigations into the case in early 1990.

Malik, chief of the banned JKLF who was recently sentenced to life imprisonment in a terror funding case, is an accused in the case.

