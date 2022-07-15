STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Gatecrashers' beat man to death in Goa slum during his birthday celebration; five held

Muktar Badn who was celebrating his 22nd birthday, had objected to the attempt by the five men to gatecrash the celebration.

Published: 15th July 2022 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

PANAJI: A man was beaten to death on his 22nd birthday in a slum near Margaon town in South Goa allegedly by some persons he was acquainted with after he objected to their attempt to gatecrash the celebration, police said.

The man, identified as Muktar Badni, was killed during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, and the police have arrested five men in this connection, a senior official said.

"The victim, who was celebrating his 22nd birthday, objected to the attempt by the five men to gatecrash the celebration. However, angry over being denied entry, they assaulted him with a log of wood and a ring-like object," Superintendent of Police (South) Abhishek Dhania told reporters.

Badni, who suffered grievous injuries in the attack, was then rushed to the South Goa District Hospital, where he died, he said.

The five accused were on the run after the crime, but a team of the Margao police led by inspector Filomena Costa nabbed them and placed them under arrest.

The five accused, identified as Vinod Jalgar (28), Suresh Jalgar (29), Akshay Bhove (24) Mohammad Hussain (31) and Asif Nagarchi (29), have been booked for murder, Dhania said, adding that investigation into the case is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Margaon Goa birthday party Goa murder
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp