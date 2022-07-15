STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC grants bail to 72-year-old alleged Naxal operative accused in 2019 Gadchiroli blast case

Sathyanarayana Rani said that there was no evidence against him and that he has spent almost three years in jail as an undertrial and deserved to be let out on bail.

Published: 15th July 2022 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay HC

Bombay HC (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to Sathyanarayana Rani, a 72-year-old alleged Naxal operative, who is accused in the 2019 Gadchiroli blast case.

Fifteen security personnel of the Quick Response Team (QRT) and one civilian were killed in an explosion on May 1, 2019 in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and V G Bisht granted bail to Sathyanarayana.

A detailed order with reasons and conditions imposed would be made available later.

Sathyanarayana is currently lodged in the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai.

His late wife Niramala Uppuganti was also named as an accused in the case. The duo was arrested in 2019.

Uppuganti died of cancer in April this year.

Sathyanarayana, in his bail plea filed through advocates Yug Chaudhry and Payoshi Roy, said that there was no evidence against him and that he has spent almost three years in jail as an undertrial and deserved

Initially, the Gadchiroli police was probing the case, and it was later transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The NIA in its charge sheet had claimed that Rani was a part of the conspiracy meeting held nearly a year before the attack and that this meeting was attended by around 300 Naxal members.

The attack was allegedly planned to avenge the death of 40 persons by security personnel in 2018.

The accused in the case have been booked under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and for murder and criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gadchiroli blast Naxals Sathyanarayana Rani
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp