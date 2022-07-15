STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IndiGo's Delhi-Vadodara flight diverted to Jaipur following engine vibrations

The pilots decided to divert to Jaipur out of precaution after vibrations were observed in the engines for a second.

Published: 15th July 2022 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Indigo

Representational Image. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An IndiGo Delhi-Vadodara flight was diverted to Jaipur as vibrations were observed in the engines of the aircraft for a second, officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Friday.

The DGCA is investigating the incident that took place on Thursday, they said.

IndiGo's competitor SpiceJet is under the regulatory scanner right now.

On July 6, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19.

The aviation regulator said the budget carrier had "failed" to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services.

The officials said the pilots of IndiGo's Delhi-Vadodara flight, which was being operated using an Airbus A320neo aircraft on Thursday, decided to divert to Jaipur out of precaution after vibrations were observed in the engines for a second.

The flight landed at Jaipur airport around 8.30 pm.

ALSO READ | 'Monitoring it': DGCA hopes 'sick-leave protest' at IndiGo, Go First will end soon

In a statement, the airline said, "IndiGo flight 6E-859, operating between Delhi and Vadodara, was diverted to Jaipur on 14 July 2022. There was a caution message indicated to the pilot en route."

"As a precaution, the pilot diverted the aircraft to Jaipur for further checks. The passengers were accommodated on an alternate aircraft for their onward journey," it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IndiGo Delhi-Vadodara flight DGCA aviation
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp