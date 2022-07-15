STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

KCR speaks to Opposition leaders over fight against Modi government's anti-people policies

The Telangana Chief Minister is gearing up to 'expose' the central government's undemocratic attitude by organising nationwide protests.

Published: 15th July 2022 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is reaching out to leaders of many non-BJP parties to join forces, as part of his campaign against the Centre's alleged anti-people policies.

The TRS president, who reached out to to heads of non-BJP parties, including NCP's Sharad Pawar, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), would "sharpen his efforts to safeguard the federal, secular and democratic values which are in danger in the country," TRS sources said on Friday.

Rao, also known as KCR, is working towards exposing the NDA government, which is leading the country into an economic crisis, they alleged.

The Telangana Chief Minister, who has been vociferous in his opposition towards the Centre and the BJP on several issues, is gearing up to 'expose' the central government's undemocratic attitude by organising nationwide protests.

He has spoken to several leaders, including RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and those close to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The chief ministers of opposition-ruled states or leaders of major opposition parties have responded positively to KCR's proposals, they added.

Rao has stepped up efforts to unite various parties against the BJP government's 'anti-people' policies for some time now and has called on various opposition leaders, including Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Akhilesh Yadav.

Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "weakest and inefficient" Prime Minister ever in the country, Rao on July 10 said there is a need for a "double-engine non-BJP government" at the Centre.

Addressing his party workers at the 21st Foundation day event in April, Rao promised to work to the best of his abilities in 'saving the country' in view of NDA government's policies, but said the country needs an alternative agenda and not political fronts or regrouping.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao KCR BJP NDA TRS Mamata Banerjee Sharad Pawar Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo | EPS)
KCR taps regional satraps ahead of monsoon session of Parliament
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp