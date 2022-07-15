STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Laxmikant Bajpai appointed BJP's new chief whip in Rajya Sabha ahead of monsoon session

Bajpai, a former Uttar Pradesh BJP president, succeeds Shiv Pratap Shukla who retired from the house recently.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha member Laxmikant Bajpai was Friday appointed as the BJP's new chief whip in the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday.

"Laxmikant Bajpai is appointed as BJP chief whip in Rajya Sabha," Joshi said.

Bajpai has served as a member of the Uttar Pradesh assembly for four terms.

Meanwhile, the BJP has again appointed Piyush Goyal as its leader in the Upper House.

The party is yet to take call on its deputy leader in the House after the retirement of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Image used for representational purposes only
