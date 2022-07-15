STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Misled, cheated': Can the jobless use these 'unparliamentary' words, Rahul takes a dig at Modi

Published: 15th July 2022 02:39 PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of joblessness, asking if India's unemployed youth can use "unparliamentary" words - misled, betrayed and cheated - "for your lies" of providing two crore jobs every year.

Gandhi shared a graph based on the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data which showed that unemployment had doubled in five years from 2017-18 to 2021-22.

The graph showed the percentage of unemployment in the last five years with the poser: "Where are the 2 crore jobs/year, Prime Minister?" "Misled. Betrayed. Cheated. Prime Minister, can India's unemployed youth use these 'unparliamentary' words for your lies?" the former Congress chief said in a tweet.

Gandhi's attack also comes after opposition uproar over certain words of common use being categorised as unparliamentary in a booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

