No consensus on amending anti-defection law at presiding officers' meeting

There were two divergent views among the members of a committee constituted to examine the law, with the majority in favour of giving more power to the Chair.

Published: 15th July 2022 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Parliament House, Lok Sabha

Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: No consensus on amending the anti-defection law was reached at a meeting of presiding officers on Friday chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who said constitution experts, legal scholars and other stakeholders will be consulted on the matter.

There were two divergent views among the members of a committee constituted to examine the law, with the majority in favour of giving more power to the Chair, while the minority view was the power should be with the president of the political party.

Birla had constituted the three-member committee under Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi in 2019 after a lot of deliberation to review and amend the anti-defection law.

The recent political developments in Maharashtra and Goa have brought the focus back on the law.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in Maharashtra collapsed on June 29 following a rebellion by Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and most of the party MLAs.

Sources said that at the meeting, the minority view was that since the party president distributes poll tickets, he can decide on the fate of the defecting lawmakers.

But later, it was felt that any decision in the matter requires more inputs from the legal luminaries and there was a need to consult law experts.

Addressing the press conference, Birla said issues like strengthening anti-defection law, awards to outstanding lawmakers and the minimum number of sittings of the House were discussed at the meeting.

"Presiding officers, constitution experts, legal scholars and other stakeholders will be consulted to amend and strengthen the law," Birla said.

The 10th Schedule, which deals with anti-defection, was added to the Constitution in 1985 to tackle frequent defections.

Addressing the conference, Birla also discussed expunging certain words from parliamentary proceedings.

He urged the presiding officers to inform the members of the House that no word has been banned.

The words which have been expunged on the directions of the Chair have been compiled, he said.

Birla also said that presiding officers should guide the House members about dignified conduct, adding that efforts must be made to enhance the number of sittings of state legislatures.

