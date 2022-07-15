STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Presidential candidates to lose 9,280 votes in Jammu and Kashmir

The Presidential candidates would lose 9,280 votes in Jammu and Kashmir in the absence of a Legislative Assembly, and no representative in Rajya Sabha.

Published: 15th July 2022 09:09 AM

Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi

Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Presidential candidates would lose 9,280 votes in Jammu and Kashmir in the absence of a Legislative Assembly, and no representative in Rajya Sabha.

Only five Lok Sabha members, including three from National Conference and two from BJP, will cast their votes. 

While Droupadi Murmu is certain to get 1,400 votes from the BJP MPs, Yashwant Sinha would get 2,100 votes from NC. Each MP has a vote value of 700.

However, with J&K having no Assembly, the candidates would lose 6,480 votes, as it has 90 seats, with the value of each vote till the abrogation of Article 370 being 72.

Also, J&K used to send four MPs to Rajya Sabha, making 2,800 votes.

The J&K Assembly would not be a part of this exercise for the second time.

In 1992, a similar situation arose as the Lok Sabha election could not take place in 1991 due to insurgency.

