STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Technical issues' delaying appointment of new Leader of Opposition in Goa Assembly: Speaker

Congress had removed Michael Lobo from the post of leader of opposition in the 40-member assembly, accusing him 'conspiring and hobnobbing' with the ruling BJP to engineer a split in the party.

Published: 15th July 2022 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Goa Legislative Assembly

Goa Legislative Assembly. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly, Ramesh Tawadkar, on Friday said that a new Leader of Opposition in the House could not be appointed yet due to some 'technical issues'.

On Sunday, the Congress had removed Michael Lobo from the post of leader of opposition in the 40-member assembly, accusing him and former chief minister Digambar Kamat of "conspiring and hobnobbing" with the ruling BJP to engineer a split in the grand old party's legislative wing.

However, Lobo continues to occupy the post.

Lobo, Kamat and three other Congress MLAs, who had gone "incommunicado" as per the party's claim on Sunday, started attending the monsoon session of the state assembly that began Monday morning.

They claimed that there was "nothing wrong" in the opposition party.

Talking to media persons on the premises of the Assembly complex here, Tawadkar said, "There are some technical issues, which they (Congress) have discussed with me. That is the reason why the new leader of opposition could not be appointed." However, he did not elaborate on it.

ALSO READ | Crisis in Goa Congress: Party must introspect, says Digambar Kamat

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Amit Patkar had given a letter to the speaker informing him that Lobo has been removed from the post.

However, the Congress Legislature Party is yet to announce its new leader.

When contacted, Deputy Leader of Opposition Sankalp Amonkar said that it is for the party high command to decide on the new leader of opposition.

The decision on the new face for the post would be taken shortly, he added.

The monsoon session of the state assembly will continue till next Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goa Congress Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo Digambar Kamat
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp