STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two Hindi journalists shot in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra

Two bike-borne men opened two to three rounds of fire at Shyam Sundar Pandey and Laddu Pandey when the journalists were having tea at a restaurant.

Published: 15th July 2022 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

SONBHADRA (UP): Two journalists from leading Hindi newspapers were shot at while they were having tea at a restaurant under Raipur police station in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district.

The incident took place late Thursday evening and the two journalists were rushed to the BHU Medical College where they were said to be out of danger.

The victims have been identified as Shyam Sundar Pandey and Laddu Pandey, both in their mid-thirties.

Sonbhadra Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Vinod Kumar Singh said that the two journalists, Shyam Sundar Pandey and Laddu Pandey, were sitting at a restaurant located in Kaliyari market and having tea.

"In the meantime, two unidentified miscreants, who were on a bike and wearing helmets, reached the spot and opened two to three rounds of fire, injuring the duo, and fled the spot," the ASP added.

The incident triggered off panic and the locals immediately informed the police.

ASP Singh said that the duo were first rushed to the community health centre in Vaini area, where the doctor referred them to the district hospital and further to BHU Medical College.

"So far, we have not ascertained the motive behind the incident. The two journalists are out of danger and we will shortly record their statements," Singh added on Friday.

The FIR was being registered in the case while the locals, who were at the tea shop, are also being asked about the registration and identification of the bike used by unknown assailants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Journalists shot Sonbhadra shooting
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp