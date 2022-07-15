‘Uttarakhand government callous towards plastic issue’ 

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court has termed the conduct of the state government authorities as “insensitive” in the management and disposal of solid and plastic waste. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice RC Khulbe remarked, “It appears that the state has become a large garbage dump. We fail to understand how commissioners, DMs, executive officers of civic bodies and officials in the State Pollution Control Board and the police can be so insensitive, and can shut their eyes to what is evident for all to see throughout the state.”

The court took a serious note of the deteriorating environmental conditions and cleanliness of cities.

The court has directed the state government to file detailed replies. The order came on a PIL filed by Jitendra Yadav, in which he has pleaded that he has the right to live in a clean environment. The court observed that as per law, the Central government was bound to take measures to protect and improve the environment.

Quoting the provisions in the prevailing law, the court observed that no person shall manufacture carry-bags or recycle plastic bags or multi-layered packaging unless the person has obtained due approval from the State Pollution Control Board.

The court directed that producers, importers and brand owners who do not register with the Uttarakhand State Pollution Control Board within 15 days will not be permitted to sell their products in the state. It added that the government will ensure that all such products contained in plastic sachets, pouches, or packaging are not permitted to enter the state.

