STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

‘Uttarakhand government callous towards plastic issue’ 

The Uttarakhand High Court has termed the conduct of the state government authorities as “insensitive” in the management and disposal of solid and plastic waste.

Published: 15th July 2022 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

(Photo | EPS/T P Sooraj)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  The Uttarakhand High Court has termed the conduct of the state government authorities as “insensitive” in the management and disposal of solid and plastic waste. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice RC Khulbe remarked, “It appears that the state has become a large garbage dump. We fail to understand how commissioners, DMs, executive officers of civic bodies and officials in the State Pollution Control Board and the police can be so insensitive, and can shut their eyes to what is evident for all to see throughout the state.” 

The court took a serious note of the deteriorating environmental conditions and cleanliness of cities.
The court has directed the state government to file detailed replies. The order came on a PIL filed by Jitendra Yadav, in which he has pleaded that he has the right to live in a clean environment. The court observed that as per law, the Central government was bound to take measures to protect and improve the environment.

Quoting the provisions in the prevailing law, the court observed that no person shall manufacture carry-bags or recycle plastic bags or multi-layered packaging unless the person has obtained due approval from the State Pollution Control Board.

The court directed that producers, importers and brand owners who do not register with the Uttarakhand State Pollution Control Board within 15 days will not be permitted to sell their products in the state.  It added that the government will ensure that all such products contained in plastic sachets, pouches, or packaging are not permitted to enter the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Plastic waste State Pollution Control Board Uttarakhand High Court
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp