BJP worker moves Mumbai court over Ram Gopal Varma's 'uncharitable' remarks on Droupadi Murmu

The complaint stated that Varma had made "derogatory" statements through his Twitter handle which outraged the respect of women on social media. 

Published: 16th July 2022 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 07:07 PM

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A man claiming to be a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker has moved a court in Mumbai against filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma alleging he had passed "uncharitable" remarks about National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu.

The complaint seeking action against Varma for offences under sections 499 and 500 (defamation), 504 (intentionally insulting a person), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was filed by Subhas Rajora before the metropolitan magistrate court in suburban Bandra on July 14, the complainant's lawyer D V Saroj said on Saturday.

The magistrate has adjourned the matter to October 11 for taking cognisance of the complaint, he added.

The complaint stated that Varma had made "derogatory" statements through his Twitter handle which outraged the respect of women on social media. His tweets are tantamount to disrespecting the scheduled caste (SC) people.

