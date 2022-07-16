STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Didn’t compare with PFI: SSP on controversy over his RSS remarks

However, he said on Friday, “I was asked by journalists about the modus operandi of PFI.

Published: 16th July 2022 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS)

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PATNA:  Stressing that he never “compared one organisation with another,” Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manavjeet Singh Dhillon on Friday said the controversy over his remarks erupted due to “selective interpretation”.

Dhillon was targeted by BJP after, at a press conference held on Thursday about the busting of an alleged terror module, he said the physical training provided to PFI cadres is “like that imparted at the RSS shakhas.” 

However, he said on Friday, “I was asked by journalists about the modus operandi of PFI. In reply, I shared what the arrested persons said during interrogation and also what their propaganda material had to say. There is an elaborate reference to this.”   

